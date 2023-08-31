Claimed by Cincinnati Reds, New York native Harrison Bader hopes for future return to Yankees

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds claimed outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Harrison Bader off waivers in an effort to boosts their playoff push. Renfroe was claimed from the Los Angeles Angels and Bader from the New York Yankees. The 31-year-old Renfroe hit .242 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs in his first season with the Angels, who acquired him from Milwaukee last November for three young pitchers. A Gold Glove winner with St. Louis in 2021, Bader hit .240 with seven homers, 37 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 18 attempts over 84 games with New York this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.