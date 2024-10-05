Claiborne scores three TDs and Wake Forest rallies past NC State 34-30

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Demond Claiborne ran 3 yards with 1:01 remaining for his third touchdown and Wake Forest overcome a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat NC State 34-30. Claiborne ran for 136 yards on 20 carries with two rushing TDs and one scoring catch. Hank Bachmeier threw two touchdown passes as Wake Forest snapped a three-game losing streak. The Demon Deacons converted two fourth-down plays on a 13-play, 65-yard winning drive. Branson Combs intercepted a pass on NC State’s next possession to seal the outcome. CJ Bailey threw two touchdown passes in relief, but NC State remained without back-to-back wins this year. The Wolfpack lost starting quarterback Grayson McCall as he absorbed a vicious hit in the first quarter.

