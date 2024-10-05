Claiborne scores three TDs and Wake Forest rallies past NC State 34-30

By BOB SUTTON The Associated Press
North Carolina State quarterback CJ Bailey (16) looks to pass the ball against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Demond Claiborne ran 3 yards with 1:01 remaining for his third touchdown and Wake Forest overcome a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat NC State 34-30. Claiborne ran for 136 yards on 20 carries with two rushing TDs and one scoring catch. Hank Bachmeier threw two touchdown passes as Wake Forest snapped a three-game losing streak. The Demon Deacons converted two fourth-down plays on a 13-play, 65-yard winning drive. Branson Combs intercepted a pass on NC State’s next possession to seal the outcome. CJ Bailey threw two touchdown passes in relief, but NC State remained without back-to-back wins this year. The Wolfpack lost starting quarterback Grayson McCall as he absorbed a vicious hit in the first quarter.

