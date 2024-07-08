CJ Nickolas has overcome so many obstacles to reach the Olympics. He’s aiming for taekwondo gold

PARIS (AP) — It seems there’s almost nothing that could derail CJ Nickolas’ quest for an Olympic medal. A malformed vertebra couldn’t stop him. Neither could heart surgery. Or a change of weight divisions that everyone thought was a big mistake. Breaking his arm in the buildup to the Games was just a minor distraction, too. The 22-year-old Nickolas is the highest-ranked U.S. athlete in taekwondo at No. 2 in the men’s 80-kilogram class. The world championship silver medalist will be leading the four-member U.S. taekwondo team in Paris and is hoping to be the first American man in the sport to stand on the Olympic podium in 12 years.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.