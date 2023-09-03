CJ Montes passes for 319 yards and 5 TDs to help Fordham beat Wagner 46-14

NEW YORK (AP) — CJ Montes threw for career highs of 319 yards and five touchdown passes, MJ Wright had eight receptions for 96 yards and two TDs and Fordham beat Wagner 46-14. Montes completed 24 of 31 passes and added 58 yards rushing. Ryan Liszner kicked 35 yard field goal late in the first quarter for Wagner but the Rams answered with an 18-play, 85-yard drive that took nearly-8 minutes off the clock and gave Fordham a 14-3 lead when Loughridge scored on a 6-yard run. Wright caught a 23-yard TD pass before halftime and a 21-yarder early in the third that made it 28-3. Steven Krajewski was 19-of-33 passing for 334 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Wagner. Trevor Shorter had five receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.