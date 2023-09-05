CJ Cup goes to a 5th course in 5 years. This time it stays in Dallas as Byron Nelson sponsor

The CJ Cup is going to its fifth golf course in the last five years. This move is more permanent. The South Korea company is the new title sponsor of the Byron Nelson in the Dallas area. AT&T was the previous sponsor. The CJ Cup began in South Korea. It moved to two courses in Las Vegas in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It moved to Congaree in South Carolina last year. In other golf news, Rory McIlroy ended the PGA Tour season with 10 straight top-10 finishes. But his real score at the Tour Championship was a tie for 11th.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.