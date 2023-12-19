CJ Carr, grandson of ex-Michigan coach Lloyd Carr and All-America Tom Curtis, to sign at Notre Dame

SALINE, Mich. (AP) — CJ Carr will be among hundreds of prospects to sign a national letter of intent with college football programs on Wednesday, sealing his commitment to join Notre Dame. No one on Signing Day has a story quite the same. The former Saline High School star quarterback has two College Football Hall of Fame grandfathers with ties to the Wolverines. Lloyd Carr led Michigan to the 1997 national title and Tom Curtis made a school-record 25 interceptions. CJ Carr’s brother lost a battle with brain cancer at 5, and inspired a foundation that has funded $27 million in research.

