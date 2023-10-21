CJ Baxter scores late TD and No. 8 Texas derails Houston’s last-chance drive for a 31-24 win

HOUSTON (AP) — CJ Baxter rushed 16 yards for a touchdown with 5½ minutes left in the fourth quarter, and No. 8 Texas stopped Houston on 4th-and-1 in the final minute on the way to a 31-24 win over Houston. Jonathon Brooks rushed for 99 yards and Xavier Worthy had 92 receiving yards and a touchdown for Texas (6-1, 3-1 Big 12). Quinn Ewers was 23 of 29 for 211 yards and two touchdowns, but exited after taking a hit on a scramble late in the third quarter. For Houston, Donovan Smith was 32 of 46 for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

