Civil lawsuit dismissed against former Texas Tech basketball player Pop Isaacs

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A civil lawsuit filed against former Texas Tech basketball player Pop Isaacs has been dismissed. He had been alleged in the assault of a 17-year-old girl during the team’s trip to Bahamas in November. Isaacs’ attorneys said Wednesday that the parties to the lawsuit have agreed to dismiss all claims. The plaintiffs, the parents of the alleged victim, filed a motion for dismissal Tuesday in district court in Lubbock County, Texas, where the university is located. Isaacs played in all 34 Tech games this season, averaging 15.8 points and 3.5 assists. He’s in the transfer portal and not expected to return to the Red Raiders.

