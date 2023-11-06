City striker Haaland trains ahead of Champions League match against Young Boys after ankle injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says striker Erling Haaland feels better after sustaining an ankle injury at the weekend. Haaland has taken part in training ahead of their Champions League match against Young Boys on Tuesday. Haaland was substituted at halftime in City’s 6-1 win against Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday after twisting an ankle. Guardiola said after the game that Haaland “didn’t feel comfortable” and was withdrawn as a precaution. Guardiola says in a news conference “I spoke with the doctor and him. Yesterday he said he felt much better.”

