City regains top spot as Haaland breaks EPL scoring record

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A new Premier League goals record for Erling Haaland and three more points for title-chasing Manchester City. The Norway striker has scored 35 times in his first season playing in English soccer’s top division — surpassing the previous single-season record that was jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole before Haaland tied them Sunday. Haaland still has five more games to add to his remarkable total. The Golden Boot for the country’s leading scorer is certain to come his way and bigger prizes are also in sight. City edged closer to a third-straight title after a 3-0 win against West Ham. Pep Guardiola team now leads Arsenal by one point and has a game in hand on their title rival.

