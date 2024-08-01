City of Cleveland offers $461 million to Browns for stadium upgrades as team weighs move to suburbs

CLEVELAND (AP) — The city of Cleveland has given the Browns a proposal to renovate their stadium. The city wants to keep the NFL team downtown instead of seeing it move to a dome in suburban Brook Park, Ohio. Cleveland’s submission includes $461 million from the city. About half of that would come from a tax increase on tickets. The city also offered to extend the team’s lease by 30 years. The lease expires after the 2028 season. Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are trying to decide between renovating the stadium or building a dome about 14 miles south of Cleveland.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.