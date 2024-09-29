City derby in Belgian league abandoned after fans throw fireworks on the field

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — A derby match between city rivals Antwerp and Beerschot in the Belgian soccer league has been abandoned late in the second half after visiting fans threw fireworks onto the field. Beerschot was trailing 4-0 after 75 minutes when some traveling fans threw flares onto the field. There were plumes of purple and white smoke — in the club’s colors — engulfing the playing area. Beerschot said in a statement that it forfeited the match for safety reasons. Beerschot is last in the top-flight Jupiler Pro League with only one point from nine rounds.

