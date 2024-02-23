Citron, Westbeld lead No. 19 Notre Dame women to 74-47 win over Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting, Maddy Westbeld had a double-double and No. 19 Notre Dame dominated the middle two quarters and rolled to a 74-47 win over Clemson. The Irish trailed by two after one quarter but led 59-36 entering the fourth quarter. Westbeld had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Notre Dame. Ruby Whitehorn scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Clemson. The Tigers shot just 32% (19 of 60) and had their third lowest scoring game of the season. Down one three minutes into the second quarter, Kylee Watson made two baskets inside, Citron hit a 3-pointer and the Irish led the rest of the way. After a Clemson 3, Notre Dame reeled off eight more, six by Citron and that helped build a 37-27 lead at the half.

