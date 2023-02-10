Citron, Westbeld lead No. 10 Notre Dame past Pitt 69-63

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 20 points, Maddy Westbeld added 17 and No. 10 Notre Dame beat Pitt 69-63. Sophomore guard Olivia Miles had a double-double of 11 points and 13 assists with seven rebounds and two steals as the Fighting Irish (19-4, 10-3 ACC) extended their home winning streak against Pitt to 16 games. Senior guard Dayshanette Harris led the Panthers (8-16, 1-12) with a season-high 20 points.

