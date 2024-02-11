Citron, Watson deliver in 2nd overtime, No. 12 Notre Dame women overcome Florida State 98-94

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored seven of Notre Dame’s 10 points in the second overtime period, Kylee Watson came up with a key steal in the final seconds and the No. 12 Fighting Irish finally finished off a 98-94 come-from-behind victory against Florida State. Citron hit a 3-pointer to give Notre Dame a 91-90 lead and later hit a fastbreak layup to tie it at 93. The score was tied at 94 through much of the final minute before Citron drew a foul on Ta’Niya Latson with 4 seconds left. Citron made both free throws for a 96-94 lead. Watson was credited with the steal when she knocked the ball away on the FSU inbounds and Hannah Hidalgo scooped it up, was fouled and made 2 free throws to finish it.

