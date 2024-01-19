Citron, Hidalgo lead No. 19 Notre Dame women past Virginia, 86-76

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored a season-high 28 points and freshman Hannah Hidalgo added 23 points, nine assists and six steals as No. 19 Notre Dame held off a late Virginia rally to beat the Cavaliers 86-76. Virginia lost its third straight game to a ranked opponent, falling to No. 6 North Carolina State and No. 20 North Carolina on the road. The Cavaliers will face a fourth-straight ranked opponent when the travel to No. 15 Florida State on Sunday and will play teams in the AP Top 25 in three of their next four games.

