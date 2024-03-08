Citron, Hidalgo combine for 47 as No. 14 Notre Dame women edge No. 24 Louisville in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 26 points, Hannah Hidalgo added 21 and both players made double-digit free throws to help No. 14 Notre Dame hold off No. 24 Louisville 77-68 in the ACC Tournament. Notre Dame advances to the semifinals. Jayda Curry kept Louisville close in the fourth, completing a three-point play, sinking a 3-pointer and hitting a jumper from the free-throw line on three straight possessions to get within 58-49 with 6:47 left. Notre Dame went 2 for 4 on consecutive trips to the free-throw line and Louisville center Olivia Cochran made a layup to get within 71-68 with 30.9 left. Citron responded with two free throws. Curry had it stolen with 18.3 seconds left. Louisville coach Jeff Walz argued the no-call and was given his second technical foul of the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.