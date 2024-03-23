Citron and Hidalgo pace Irish to 81-67 win over Kent State in women’s NCAA opener

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 29 points and Hannah Hidalgo added a double-double with 14 points and 11 assists to help No. 2-seed Notre Dame beat 15th-seeded Kent State 81-67 on Saturday in the women’s NCAA Tournament. Citron was 13 of 20 from the field while Hidalgo added six steals for the Irish (27-6), who play Monday in the second round. Katie Shumate led Kent State (21-11) with 20 points while Janae Tyler scored 18. A relentless defensive effort in the first quarter set a dominating tone for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish used an 18-0 run on the way to building a 22-5 lead, harassing Kent State into a stretch of 0-for-13 shooting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.