Cirstea saves 6 match points in Dubai quarterfinals win over Vondrousova

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has lost from 6-2, 5-1 ahead against Sorana Cirstea in the Dubai Championships quarterfinals. Vondrousova blew six match points in losing 2-6, 7-6, 6-2. Cirstea also won their previous two matchups but the Romanian veteran admitted she thought she was going to lose heavily in Dubai. Cirstea says, “This has to be the biggest comeback of my career.” Another seed, No. 4 Elena Rybakina, withdrew before her quarterfinal because of a stomach illness. The beneficiary was Jasmine Paolini of Italy, who advances from her first quarterfinal of the year.

