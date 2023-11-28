Ciro Immobile scores 2 late goals and Lazio beats Celtic 2-0 to move atop Champions League group

ROME (AP) — Ciro Immobile scored twice in the final 10 minutes and Lazio beat Celtic 2-0 on to move atop its Champions League group. Lazio will advance if Atletico Madrid beats Feyenoord later. Celtic was assured of finishing last in Group E. Lazio leads with 10 points, followed by Atletico (8), Feyenoord (6) and Celtic (1). Gustav Isaksen set up both goals. Immobile had come on as a substitute in the 61st. It was a welcome win for Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri amid a three-match winless streak in the Italian league. Celtic had a penalty kick waved off following a video review in stoppage time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.