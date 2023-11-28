Ciro Immobile scores 2 late goals and Lazio beats Celtic 2-0 to advance in Champions League

ROME (AP) — Ciro Immobile came off the bench and scored twice in the final 10 minutes and Lazio beat Celtic 2-0 on to secure advancement in the Champions League. Atletico Madrid beat Feyenoord 3-1 later to send the Roman club through. Celtic was assured of finishing last in Group E. Atletico leads with 11 points followed by Lazio (10), Feyenoord (6) and Celtic (1). Lazio visits Atletico Dec. 13 in a match that will determine which club wins the group. Gustav Isaksen set up both goals. Celtic had a penalty kick waved off following a video review in stoppage time.

