Cink maintains lead in PGA Tour Champions finale, with 67-year-old Langer 2nd after a 64

PHOENIX (AP) — Stewart Cink shot a 5-under 66 to maintain a three-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Bernhard Langer, the 67-year-old German star who has a Champions-record 46 career victories, was second after a 64. He shot his age or better for the 21st time on the tour. The 51-year-old Cink had a 12-under 130 total at Phoenix Country Club, shooting a 64 of his own in the first round. Alex Cejka was third at 7 under after a 66. Defending champion Steven Alker, second behind Ernie Els in the standings, was tied for fourth at 4 under after a 68 — putting himself in position to pass Els for the $1 million bonus. Els was 3 under after a 70.

