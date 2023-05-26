Cink contending in Champions debut, trails Harrington by 4 at Senior PGA

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Stewart Cink is contending in his PGA Tour Champions debut with consecutive rounds of 4-under 68 in the Senior PGA Championship. Cink trails leader Padraig Harrington by four shots halfway through the Senior PGA. Cink was a late entrant because he waited to see if would get in the PGA Tour event at nearby Colonial. The second senior major of the season is the first event at the new Texas headquarters for the PGA of America. Harrington matched Cink’s 68 after his opening 64. Japan’s Katsumasa Miyamoto trails Harrington by three in his Senior PGA debut.

