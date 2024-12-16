Cincinnati’s Jordan Battle and Indy’s Jonathan Taylor drop ball before goal line, negating TDs

Cincinnati safety Jordan Battle thought he had a 61-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Until he dropped the ball just shy of crossing the goal line. Suddenly, a touchdown turned into a touchback and Tennessee took over. He had company on Sunday. Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor had a 41-yard touchdown run on the board until replays clearly showed him dropping the ball before crossing into the end zone. That turned the score into a 40-yard run and a touchback early in the third quarter against Denver.

