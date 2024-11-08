Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins inactive against the Ravens with a quad injury

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins is inactive for the Bengals’ game at Baltimore with a quad injury. It’s the third straight absence for Higgins. He caught two touchdown passes against the Ravens in a loss last month. Also inactive for Cincinnati are wide receiver Charlie Jones, running back Kendall Milton, defensive end Cedric Johnson, tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and tight end Tanner McLachlan. Cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Tre’Davious White, running back Rasheen Ali, linebacker Adisa Isaac, center Nick Samac, tight end Isaiah Likely and defensive end Brent Urban are inactive for the Ravens.

