Cincinnati uses dominant first half to beat Arizona State 24-14, improve to 5-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bearcats did all their scoring in the first half, scoring 24 unanswered points to beat the Arizona State Sun Devils 24-14 Saturday afternoon at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.It’s the fifth win of the season for the Bearcats, improving their overall record to 5-2 and their Big 12 record to 3-1. Arizona State falls to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play.Cincinnati dominated Arizona State in the first half after the Sun Devils raced 66 yards for a touchdown on their opening possession. The Bearcats forced the Sun Devils to punt three times and turned them over on downs twice.

