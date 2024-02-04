Cincinnati upends No. 15 Texas Tech 75-72 after Lukosius’s go-ahead jumper with 21 seconds left

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Simas Lukosius scored 16 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 21 seconds left, and Cincinnati beat 15th-ranked Texas Tech 75-72. The Red Raiders lost at home for the first time this season. The 14-footer by Lukosius was the 14th lead change of the game, which also had eight ties. That put the 15-7 Bearcats up 73-72. Pop Isaacs finished with a game-high 22 points for 16-5 Texas Tech. He missed a potential go-ahead jumper with nine seconds left, which led to another Bearcats basket. Aziz Bandaogo had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Cincinnati.

