Cincinnati to open first season in Big 12 against Eastern Kentucky

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Then-Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. Jones now plays at Cincinnati. Cincinnati opens their season at home against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

Scott Satterfield opens his tenure at Cincinnati with a home game against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. The Bearcats will look to win their 22nd straight home opener as they begin their first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. Eastern Kentucky is 0-2 all-time against Cincinnati, losing by a combined margin of 71-7 in the two meetings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.