Cincinnati to open first season in Big 12 against Eastern Kentucky

Scott Satterfield opens his tenure at Cincinnati with a home game against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. The Bearcats will look to win their 22nd straight home opener as they begin their first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. Eastern Kentucky is 0-2 all-time against Cincinnati, losing by a combined margin of 71-7 in the two meetings.

