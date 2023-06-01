Cincinnati stays red-hot with 3-1 victory over NYCFC

NEW YORK (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored a first-half goal, Brandon Vazquez scored on a late penalty kick and FC Cincinnati extended the best start in club history with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC. Cincinnati (11-1-3) posted a 1-0 win in U.S. Open Cup play on May 10 for its first victory over NYCFC after losing the first six meetings. Acosta gave Cincinnati the lead in the 38th minute, using assists from Dominique Badji and Álvaro Barreal to score his sixth goal this season. Barreal stretched the lead to 2-0 with his second goal of the campaign, scoring unassisted in the 59th minute. Braian Cufré got NYCFC (4-7-4) on the scoreboard in the 64th minute, using an assist from Alfredo Morales to score his first goal.

