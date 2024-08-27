Cincinnati Reds place LHP Nick Lodolo on the 15-day IL with finger injury

By JEFF WALLNER The Associated Press
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo, right, hands the ball to manager David Bell, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Freed]

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds lost another starting pitcher when they placed left-hander Nick Lodolo on the 15-day injured list with a left middle finger sprain. Cincinnati’s rotation has been hit hard by injuries, contributing to the team falling off the pace in the wild-card race. Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott are also on the 15-day IL. The Reds also placed outfielder Stuart Fairchild on the 10-day IL before the opener of a three-game series against Oakland. Fairchild has a left thumb sprain. Outfielder Rece Hinds and right-hander Casey Legumina were recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

