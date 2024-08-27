Cincinnati Reds place LHP Nick Lodolo on the 15-day IL with finger injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds lost another starting pitcher when they placed left-hander Nick Lodolo on the 15-day injured list with a left middle finger sprain. Cincinnati’s rotation has been hit hard by injuries, contributing to the team falling off the pace in the wild-card race. Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott are also on the 15-day IL. The Reds also placed outfielder Stuart Fairchild on the 10-day IL before the opener of a three-game series against Oakland. Fairchild has a left thumb sprain. Outfielder Rece Hinds and right-hander Casey Legumina were recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

