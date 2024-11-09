Cincinnati Reds look for new TV partner after ending joint venture with Diamond Sports Group

The Cincinnati Reds and Diamond Sports Group have decided to end their joint venture, allowing the Reds to search for a new home to carry their local games on TV. The Reds were joint owners in what is now FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. FanDuel took over naming rights for Diamond’s 16 regional sports networks last month after Diamond had an agreement with Bally Sports since March 2021. According to a filing of the settlement, Cincinnati had a 20% stake in the network. Diamond will buy back the Reds’ stake for $1. It is likely that Major League Baseball will produce and distribute Reds games next season.

