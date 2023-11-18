Cincinnati Reds decline to offer Nick Senzel a contract for next season

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have cut ties with Nick Senzel, declining to offer their former first-rounder a contract for next season. Senzel became one of Cincinnati’s top prospects when he was selected by the Reds with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft. But his career has been stalled by a series of injuries. Senzel hit .236 with a career-best 13 homers in 104 games this year. He has seen most of his big league action in center field, but he also can play second base, third base and the corner outfield spots. Cincinnati also non-tendered pitchers Derek Law and Reiver Sanmartin. Law went 4-6 with a 3.60 ERA and two saves in 54 games this year.

