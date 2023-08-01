Cincinnati Reds acquire lefty reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have acquired reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. The addition of Moll puts another left-hander in Cincinnati’s bullpen as it tries to become the first team to win a division after losing at least 100 games in the previous season. Moll, a third-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft, is 0-3 with a 4.54 ERA in 45 appearances this year. He has held lefty hitters to a .197 batting average. The Reds got Moll and international cap space from Oakland for minor league right-hander Joe Boyle. The 6-foot-7 Boyle was selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2020 amateur draft.

