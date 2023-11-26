Cincinnati rallies past Union 1-0, will face Crew in Eastern Conference Final

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie defender Yerson Mosquera scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, Roman Celentano had four saves and FC Cincinnati set up an all-Ohio Eastern Conference Final with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union. Cincinnati (21-5-9) will host the Columbus Crew on Saturday for the right to play in the MLS Cup Final. The Crew beat Orlando City 2-0 in the other semifinal to end a league-record, 16-match winless streak on the road in the playoffs, dating back to 2002. The victory avenges Cincinnati’s 1-0 road loss to Philadelphia (15-10-10) in last season’s semifinal round. The 22-year-old Mosquera’s first postseason goal came with assists from defender Ian Murphy and Álvaro Barreal. Mosquera scored two goals and had one assist during the regular season.

