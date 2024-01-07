Cincinnati rallies for 71-60 victory over No. 12 BYU in Big 12 debut

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Viktor Lakhin scored 17 points and Aziz Bandaogo had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Cincinnati to a 71-60 victory over No. 12 BYU in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Jizzle James also added 12 for the Bearcats, who won their fourth straight game after rallying from a halftime deficit for the second straight game. Trevin Knell scored a career-high 27 points on a career-high nine 3-pointers to lead BYU. Dallin Hall added 10 points but no other player scored in double figures for the Cougars, who lost at home for the first time this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.