Cincinnati, Orlando City play to scoreless draw

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano both posted clean sheets in a scoreless draw. Gallese made four saves for Orlando City (1-0-1), while Celentano stopped one shot for Cincinnati (1-0-1). Cincinnati was aiming for a third straight victory over Orlando City. CF Montreal (2019-21) is the only team Cincinnati has beaten three times in a row. Cincinnati is 2-0-5 in its last seven road matches dating to last season. Cincinnati ended the campaign with just two losses in its last 14 road matches. Orlando City was trying to begin a season with two straight wins for just the second time in club history (2017). Facundo Torres failed to match a club record with a goal in six straight matches dating to last season.

