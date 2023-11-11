Cincinnati never threatened in blowout win over Detroit Mercy

CINCINNATI (AP) — CJ Fredrick scored 14 points and John Newman III scored 13 points and Cincinnati gashed Detroit Mercy 93-61. The Bearcats led 60-27 at halftime. Jayden Stone scored 25 points for Detroit Mercy. The Bearcats unloaded on Detroit Mercy with a 60-point first half, shooting 262%, including 13 for 21 from 3-point range. Four starters and four reserves entered the scoring column as Cincinnati built a 60-27 lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.