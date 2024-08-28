Cincinnati kicks off second Big 12 season against Towson of Coastal Athletic League

Cincinnati is hoping for a better result in its second season in the Big 12. Pieced together with a host of transfers in 2023, the Bearcats in coach Scott Satterfield’s first season finished 3-9 overall and just 1-8 in the conference. Indiana transfer Brendan Sorsby won the starting quarterback derby. The Bearcats host Towson in the opener. The Tigers under second-year coach Pete Shinnick are looking for improvement, too. They finished 5-6 overall and 4-4 in the Coastal Athletic Association in 2023.

