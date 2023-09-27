Cincinnati investigation related to gambling finds no other evidence of betting on college baseball

CINCINNATI (AP) — An investigation into Cincinnati baseball related to gambling found two secondary NCAA violations involving former staffers and a former player. But the university says no other evidence of members of the program having bet on college baseball. In a statement, Cincinnati says the investigation that began in May was recently completed. The findings were submitted to the NCAA and accepted, the school says. Two members of the baseball staff were fired in May for their interactions with an Indiana man who was also at the center of a betting scandal that led to the firing of Alabama’s baseball coach.

