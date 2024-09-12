Cincinnati hopes to regain upper hand in rivalry game against Miami (Ohio)

One of the oldest non-conference football rivalries in the US picks back up in Oxford, Ohio, about an hour up the road from Cincinnati. Miami, from the Mid-American Conference, broke Cincinnati’s 16-game winning streak with a 31-24 overtime win last season. The Bearcats are trying to improve on a terrible debut season in the Big 12. Pitt claimed a come-from-behind 28-27 win over Cincinnati last week. Miami lost to Northwestern 13-6 in Week 1.

