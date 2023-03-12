Cincinnati holds on for 1-0 victory over Sounders

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Brenner Souza da Silva scored in the 63rd minute and Roman Celentano made it stand up as FC Cincinnati blanked the Seattle Sounders 1-0. Junior Moreno and Luciano Acosta notched assists on Brenner’s game-winner. Cincinnati (2-0-1) played a man down after Nick Hagglund picked up a red card in the 83rd minute. Yéimar Gómez missed a header from the left side of the box for the Sounders (2-1-0) in the seventh minute of stoppage time. Seattle had 12 shots but just one of them was on goal. Cincinnati had two shots on goal and nine overall attempts. Celentano finished with one save for Cincinnati. Stefan Frei did not post a save for Seattle after opening with two straight clean sheets.

