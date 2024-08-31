Cincinnati holds off tough Towson for 38-20 win in season-opener

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Brenan Sorsby had a strong first game in the Queen City in the Bearcats’ 38-20 win over Towson. Sorsby threw for 383 yards and two touchdowns while adding two scores on the ground. The Bearcats took the ball to start the game and quickly went 75 yards for the opening score. Wide receiver Aaron Turner covered 49 yards on the drive, catching a short pass and sprinting all the way down to the Towson 16-yard line. Sorsby threw two touchdowns in the first quarter for 42 and 61 yards respectively. Cincinnati had a slow start on the ground but finished with 275 yards rushing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.