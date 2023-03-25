Cincinnati hires former Memphis coach Katrina Merriweather

Cincinnati has hired former Memphis coach Katrina Merriweather as its new women’s basketball coach. She starred for the Bearcats from 1997 to 2001, when she helped them reach four consecutive postseason tournaments. Merriweather resigned as Memphis’ coach on Friday after the team was knocked out of the WNIT tournament. One of her players punched a Bowling Green player in the handshake line and was charged with assault. Cincinnati director of athletics John Cunningham said Merriweather was an outstanding recruiter and program builder, which will help the team as the school moves from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12 this summer.

