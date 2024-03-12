Cincinnati, helped by 3 technical fouls on West Virginia, rallies for 90-85 win in Big 12 tourney

By The Associated Press
Cincinnati forward Jamille Reynolds celebrates by dunking the ball at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati won 90-85. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Simas Lukosius hit seven 3-pointers and scored 31 points, Day Day Thomas also had seven 3s and 29 points, and No. 11 seed Cincinnati rallied to beat No. 14 seed West Virginia 90-85 in the Big 12 Tournament on Tuesday. The Mountaineers committed three technical fouls in the second half as the Bearcats dug out from a 16-point hole. Jesse Edwards had 17 points, Quinn Slazinski scored 15 and RaeQuan Battle had 14 for the Mountaineers, who finished 9-23 to set a school record for losses and end up with its fewest wins since the 2001-02 team went 8-20 in Gale Catlett’s final season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.