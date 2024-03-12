Cincinnati, helped by 3 technical fouls on West Virginia, rallies for 90-85 win in Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Simas Lukosius hit seven 3-pointers and scored 31 points, Day Day Thomas also had seven 3s and 29 points, and No. 11 seed Cincinnati rallied to beat No. 14 seed West Virginia 90-85 in the Big 12 Tournament on Tuesday. The Mountaineers committed three technical fouls in the second half as the Bearcats dug out from a 16-point hole. Jesse Edwards had 17 points, Quinn Slazinski scored 15 and RaeQuan Battle had 14 for the Mountaineers, who finished 9-23 to set a school record for losses and end up with its fewest wins since the 2001-02 team went 8-20 in Gale Catlett’s final season.

