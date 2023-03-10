Cincinnati has 3 score 20 points in AAC win over Temple

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Landers Nolley II scored 22 points, Mika Adams-Woods and Dan Skillings Jr. each had 20, and fourth-seeded Cincinnati overwhelmed Temple 84-54 in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals. Ody Oguama had 12 rebounds for the 21-11 Bearcats, who were down 10 points less than seven minutes into the game. Zach Hicks, Jamille Reynolds and Damian Dunn each had 12 points for 16-16 Temple. The Bearcats play No. 1 Houston in the semifinal round Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.