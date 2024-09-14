Cincinnati grinds out 27-16 victory over Miami (Ohio) in 128th Battle for the Victory Bell

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — In a game where they never trailed, the Cincinnati Bearcats grinded out a 27-16 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday to win the 128th Battle for the Victory Bell and take the bell back to Clifton. Cincinnati also regains the all-time series lead in the rivalry, 61-60-7. After rushing for just 43 yards in the first half, the Bearcats finished with 215 rushing yards. Running back Evan Pryor broke the game open with a 65-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter that gave the Bearcats a 24-10 lead.

