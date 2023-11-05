Cincinnati eliminates Red Bulls from playoffs on penalty kicks after 1-1 draw

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Boupendza scored the equalizer in the second half and FC Cincinnati eliminated the New York Red Bulls 8-7 on penalty kicks after the two clubs played to a 1-1 draw. Neither team scored until Tom Barlow found the net unassisted in the 45th minute to give the Red Bulls (11-14-10) the lead at the half. Cincinnnati (21-5-9) pulled even when Boupendza took a pass from Luciano Acosta in the 75th minute and scored. Roman Celentano finished with two saves for Cincinnati. Carlos Coronel saved four shots for the Red Bulls.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.