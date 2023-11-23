Cincinnati demolishes Georgia Tech behind sharp-shooter Lakhin’s 15 points in 89-54 win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Viktor Lakhin scored 15 points and John Newman III scored 12 points and Cincinnati routed Georgia Tech 89-54. Georgia Tech’s Baye Ndongo made 1 of 2 foul shots with 2:43 left before halftime to bring the Yellow Jackets within 32-27. Cincinnati countered when Simas Lukosius made a 3-pointer 14 seconds later, and from there the Bearcats outscored Georgia Tech 23-8 over the next 7:30. Koawacie Reeves scored 14 points and Miles Kelly 12 for Georgia Tech.

