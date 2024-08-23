Cincinnati coach Satterfield names Indiana transfer Brendan Sorsby as starting QB for season opener

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield has named Indiana transfer Brendan Sorsby as the starting quarterback for the Aug. 31 season opener against Towson. The third-year player beat out Brady Lichtenberg and freshman Samaj Jones, a four-star recruit. Sorsby played two seasons with the Hoosiers, starting seven games. He threw for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023.

