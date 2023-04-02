Cincinnati blanks Inter Miami 1-0 behind Celentano

CINCINNATI (AP) — Yerson Mosquera scored during first-half stoppage time and Roman Celentano made it stand up as FC Cincinnati blanked Inter Miami 1-0. Cincinnati (4-0-2) has won three straight at home for the first time in club history. Inter Miami (2-4-0) is the third club in league history — joining the Chicago Fire (1998) and DC United (2022) — to lose four straight after opening a season with back-to-back victories. Mosquera took a pass from Álvaro Barreal and scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time for the only goal of the match.

